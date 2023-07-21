Studying for science exams? These 5 apps will expand your knowledge, help you succeed
If you are a science student and want to enhance your knowledge, then these 5 apps will help you a lot in excelling in your studies.
Cosmic Watch: This app offers 3D graphics to help illustrate the relative positions and movements of components in Space.
This app has a large variety of options to personalize the user experience along with endless opportunities for exploration.
Science News Daily. This app provides news of all new scientific discoveries and new inventions from around the world.
This app helps you build your own science news feed and stay in the loop and is free to download on android devices.
WolframAlpha: This app provides information about everything related to science
With the help of this app, you can solve problems involving physics, chemistry, engineering, computational sciences, and much more.
Arduino Science Journal: This app allows students and teachers to collect and record data from a variety of practical experiments.
The app also allows users to make scientific observations, and record experimental data in real-time.
Periodic Table 2023: This is a really useful app to learn and test your knowledge about the periodic table elements.
In the Periodic Table application, you will find a huge amount of data about chemical elements for free.