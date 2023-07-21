Studying for science exams? These 5 apps will expand your knowledge, help you succeed

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 21, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

If you are a science student and want to enhance your knowledge, then these 5 apps will help you a lot in excelling in your studies.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

 Cosmic Watch: This app offers 3D graphics to help illustrate the relative positions and movements of components in Space.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

This app has a large variety of options to personalize the user experience along with endless opportunities for exploration. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Science News Daily. This app provides news of all new scientific discoveries and new inventions from around the world.

Photo Credit: Pexels

This app helps you build your own science news feed and stay in the loop and is free to download on android devices.

Photo Credit: Pexels

WolframAlpha: This app provides information about everything related to science 

Photo Credit: Pexels

With the help of this app, you can solve problems involving physics, chemistry, engineering, computational sciences, and much more.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Arduino Science Journal: This app allows students and teachers to collect and record data from a variety of practical experiments.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The app also allows users to make scientific observations, and record experimental data in real-time.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Periodic Table 2023: This is a really useful app to learn and test your knowledge about the periodic table elements. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

In the Periodic Table application, you will find a huge amount of data about chemical elements for free.

Click here