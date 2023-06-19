Stunning deal iPhone 14 on Flipkart announced! Buy it for Rs. 67999 now
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Want to buy iPhone 14 at a low price? Then this Flipkart deal is ideal for you. Check out the deal details here.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Product Page
Flipkart is giving you an opportunity to nab iPhone 14 today for just Rs. 67999 against Rs. 79900. It is a massive cost reduction.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Flipkart is offering a discount of 14 percent on the price of the iPhone 14 making its price fall to Rs. 67999 on Flipkart today.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You can further lower the price of this smartphone by applying exchange and several other bank offers available on the e-commerce platform.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Among the bank offers on the iPhone 14 is one that is providing 5 percent cashback is paid through the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
Photo Credit: Apple
While you can also get Rs. 4000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart also offers another bank offer that is Rs.4000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
The deal is not over yet! Flipkart is also offering an incredible up to Rs. 35000 off in its exchange deal.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can get the benefit of an exchange offer depending on the condition of the old device that you will be trading-in.
Photo Credit: Apple
Click here
iPhone 14 features iOS 16 and
A15 Bionic Chip with 6 Core Processor