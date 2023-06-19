Stunning deal iPhone 14 on Flipkart announced! Buy it for Rs. 67999 now

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 19, 2023
Want to buy iPhone 14 at a low price? Then this Flipkart deal is ideal for you. Check out the deal details here.

Flipkart is giving you an opportunity to nab iPhone 14 today for just Rs. 67999 against Rs. 79900. It is a massive cost reduction.

Flipkart is offering a discount of 14 percent on the price of the iPhone 14 making its price fall to Rs. 67999 on Flipkart today.

You can further lower the price of this smartphone by applying exchange and several other bank offers available on the e-commerce platform.

Among the bank offers on the iPhone 14 is one that is providing 5 percent cashback is paid through the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

While you can also get Rs. 4000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions on Flipkart.

 Flipkart also offers another bank offer that is Rs.4000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions.

 The deal is not over yet! Flipkart is also offering an incredible up to Rs. 35000 off in its exchange deal.

You can get the benefit of an exchange offer depending on the condition of the old device that you will be trading-in. 

iPhone 14 features iOS 16 and  A15 Bionic Chip with 6 Core Processor

