Stunning deal! iPhone 14 Plus price falls from 89900 to 46999
Here's how to bring an Apple iPhone 14 Plus home at an affordable price. You have a chance to save a huge amount with this Flipkart deal. (Pexels)
Buy here
The new iPhone 14 Plus variant features a 6.7-inch display making it as big as the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max.
If you are considering getting this premium iPhone, then you will be glad to know that Amazon has just slashed its price to a new low to ensure that you save a huge amount. (HT Tech)
Read here
The iPhone 14 Plus was originally priced at Rs. 89900 on Flipkart. However, you can get it for just Rs. 46999. (Pexels)
Initially, Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 80999, giving you a huge discount of Rs. 8901. (HT Tech)
To drive the price down even further, you can take advantage of the trade-in offer and bank offers. (Pexels)
Flipkart is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. You can get Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit and debit Cards. (HT Tech)
On top of these, Flipkart is offering a staggering discount of up to Rs. 30000 if you trade in your old smartphone. (Unsplash)
That means if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get the maximum off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus as a trade-in value. (HT tech)
This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 46999 after the bank offers, exchange deal, and price cut offered by Amazon. (HT tech)
Check here
What's special about iPhone 14 Plus? Apart from the large display, it also offers very long battery life. While the rest of the features are in-line with the iPhone 14 -- it packs the A15 Bionic chipset and dual-camera setup. (Pexels)