Stunning Deal! iPhone 14 Pro Max now available with a discount
Photo Credit: Apple
This deal can be a delightful one for you. If you are planning to upgrade to iPhone 14 Pro Max, then you won't have to pay full price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is offering 8 percent discount on iPhone 14 Pro Max, thereby saving you thousands of rupees.
Photo Credit: Apple
According to Flipkart’s price listing, the original price of iPhone 14 Pro Max is Rs.1,39,900.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
After the initial discount the price of iPhone 14 Pro Max reduces to Rs. 1,27,999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying exchange and bank offers available.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
On Flipkart you get an exchange offer up to Rs. 35000 off, which is the maximum discount to reduce the price.
Photo Credit: Usplash
However, you will get the discount on exchange offer depending upon the resale value of the old device you trade-in.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It is also important to remember that exchange offer availability varies from place to place. You need to check it by entering your pin code.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
With this deal you also get 1 Year Warranty for Phone and 6 Months Warranty for In-Box Accessories.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
For the excellence in performance iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with A16 Bionic Chip and 6 Core Processor.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
The Smartphone also comes with a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display.