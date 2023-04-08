Stunning deal! Not Rs. 24999, Samsung Galaxy M33 available under Rs. 10000 now
Looking for a great deal on Samsung galaxy M33? Flipkart has the perfect option for you.
Samsung Galaxy M33 price is actually Rs. 24999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
On Flipkart, you can find it for just Rs. 16449 with a massive 34% discount.
Plus, 10% off on Kotak Credit Card EMI Transactions that will let you save a further up to Rs. 1000. This means you can nab Galaxy M33 for just Rs. 14559 from Flipkart.
On the other hand, it is available on Amazon for Rs. 17999 today with an impressive discount of 28 percent.
Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the device, as you can save a flat Rs. 800 on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card transaction.
Apart from this, if you have an old smartphone, then you can go for the exchange offer and get a further reduction of up to Rs. 16250.
The exchange deal may not offer the full discount to you, but even then, you will see the price drop under Rs. 10000.
Which is the best deal? It depends! If you have an old smartphone to exchange, then the Amazon deal is perfect for you.
Else, Flipkart is offering a huge price cut on Galaxy M33 without any worries about an exchange deal.