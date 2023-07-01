Stunning Deal on Flipkart! Take the iPhone 14 home with a huge discount for Rs. 69999
Flipkart has announced a big discount on iPhone 14 ? Check out the deal and know how you can pay even less than the discounted price. Yes, you will have to take other offers too.
Flipkart is giving you an opportunity to nab iPhone 14 today for just Rs. 69999 against the full price of Rs. 79990. It is a massive cost reduction.
Flipkart is offering a discount of 12 percent on the price of the iPhone 14 making its price fall to Rs. 69999.
You can further lower the price of this smartphone by applying exchange deal and several banks offers available on the e-commerce platform.
Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 35000 off in an exchange deal.
You can get the benefit of an exchange offer depending on the condition of the old device that you want to trade-in.
You must also input the Pin code to check the availability of exchange offers in your area.
Flipkart is offering bank offers on the iPhone 14 such as 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
While you can also get Rs. 4000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions on Flipkart.
The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels.
The iPhone 14 is expected soon to be upgraded to iOS17 once the software is launched .