Stunning deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut to JUST Rs. 1049; Save Rs.23950
This awesome Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut lets you save a massive Rs. 23950. Check the details.
If you are someone who drives a hard bargain, then you should definitely take a look at this Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Amazon.
The smartphone retails at a price of Rs. 24999 on Amazon, but currently, you can take advantage of a great discount.
There is a flat 36 percent discount on the smartphone. This translates to price cut of Rs. 9000.
After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 15999.
The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone.
Amazon has an exchange offer worth Rs. 14950. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this.
Still, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange.
If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M33 home for just Rs. 1049 and save a whopping Rs. 23950.
The smartphone features a 6.6-inch display, Exynos 1280 chipset, and a 50MP primary camera.