Stunning Flipkart Deal! Massive Oppo F21 Pro price cut rolled out
Want to buy a premium smartphone, but waiting for the perfect deal? Well, stop waiting! Make your Holi more colourful with this stunning deal of Oppo F21 Pro by Flipkart.
Flipkart has just rolled out a big price cut for you on the Oppo F21 Pro smartphone.
Flipkart is offering a huge price cut on this premium Oppo smartphone which comes with some amazing features.
The Oppo F21 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Sunset Orange colour can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs. 20999 with an initial discount of 25 percent.
This deal is not just about the initial discount! You can further lower the price of the smartphone by applying for several bank offers and exchange deal available on Flipkart.
You can get a flat Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank, ICICI bank, and SBI credit and debit cards. This will help you get the smartphone for just Rs. 18999.
Apart from this, the only thing you should have is an older smartphone to reduce the cost even more. If you purchase the phone on an exchange, you can get a further up to Rs. 20000 off.
Also keep this in mind that the rate cut in exchange offers depends on the resale value of the device you are trading in.
If you are able to accumulate all the offers, then you can get the Oppo F21 Pro for under Rs. 15000.
Our HT Tech reviews said that, " The Oppo F21 Pro not only sports a trend-setting design but also offers great camera performance and battery life."
The Oppo F21 Pro features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and a triple rear camera set up.