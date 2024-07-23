Stunning images clicked by NASA James Webb Telescope in 2024

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Ayushmann Chawla
Published Jul 23, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA

Webb’s observations reveal the two galaxies in a cosmic hug

Photo Credit: NASA

Spiral galaxy NGC 3627 seen at a slight angle

Photo Credit: NASA

Orion Nebula, a giant cloud where stars are forming

Photo Credit: NASA

This image shows Rho Ophiuchi, a cloud complex filled with gas and stars

Photo Credit: NASA

This is a protostar hidden in the “neck” of the hourglass-shaped cloud of gas and dust

Photo Credit: NASA

Webb is cracking open the Crab Nebula to help scientists figure out what is inside

Photo Credit: NASA

Star-forming region NGC 604 contains more than 200

Click here