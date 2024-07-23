Stunning images clicked by NASA James Webb Telescope in 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
Webb’s observations reveal the two galaxies in a cosmic hug
Photo Credit: NASA
Spiral galaxy NGC 3627 seen at a slight angle
Photo Credit: NASA
Orion Nebula, a giant cloud where stars are forming
Photo Credit: NASA
This image shows Rho Ophiuchi, a cloud complex filled with gas and stars
Photo Credit: NASA
This is a protostar hidden in the “neck” of the hourglass-shaped cloud of gas and dust
Photo Credit: NASA
Webb is cracking open the Crab Nebula to help scientists figure out what is inside
Photo Credit: NASA Click here
Star-forming region NGC 604 contains more than 200