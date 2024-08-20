Stunning images of stars captured by NASA James Webb Telescope, Hubble and others

NASA James Webb Telescope captures the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula

Keyhole Nebula, part of the larger Carina Nebula, captured by the European Southern Observatory

Blue areas (20 microns) near the center Swan Nebula captured by NASA's Stratospheric Observatory

G​​iant cluster of about 3,000 stars called Westerlund 2 captured by Hubble Space Telescope

One of the brightest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy, the mighty blue giant AG Carinae

James Webb Space Telescope captures Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light

Star-forming nebula W51 captured by star-forming nebula W51

