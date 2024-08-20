Stunning images of stars captured by NASA James Webb Telescope, Hubble and others
NASA James Webb Telescope captures the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula
Keyhole Nebula, part of the larger Carina Nebula, captured by the European Southern Observatory
Blue areas (20 microns) near the center Swan Nebula captured by NASA's Stratospheric Observatory
Giant cluster of about 3,000 stars called Westerlund 2 captured by Hubble Space Telescope
One of the brightest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy, the mighty blue giant AG Carinae
James Webb Space Telescope captures Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light
Click here
Star-forming nebula W51 captured by star-forming nebula W51