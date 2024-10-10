Stunning images of universe capture by NASA James Webb, Hubble Telescope
Photo Credit: NASA
Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light, including tens of thousands of young stars
Photo Credit: NASA
A supernova remnant including silicon (red), sulfur (yellow), calcium (green) and iron (purple).
Photo Credit: NASA
Magnetic field streamlines shown over this image of the Keyhole Nebula, part of the larger Carina Nebula
Photo Credit: NASA
Magnificent spiral arms of the nearby galaxy Messier 81
Photo Credit: NASA
Edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is a giant cluster of about 3,000 stars called Westerlund 2 that resides in a raucous stellar breeding ground known as Gum 29
Photo Credit: NASA Click here
Crab Nebula is powered by a quickly spinning, highly magnetized neutron star called a pulsar