Stunning offer on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE! Pay 7999 and NOT Rs. 74999; 56% off, plus more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 08, 2023
Amazon has announced a stunning offer on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone can be claimed at a cheaper rate by availing the discount and exchange offer.

With a discount of 56%, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available for Rs. 32999 on Amazon.

For further price reduction you will have to exchange your old smartphone by opting for exchange.

On exchange, you can get a benefit of up to Rs. 25000 on the phone, bringing the price down to just Rs. 7999.

Amazon is also offering 5% instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

You can also avail the phone on EMI.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core chipset, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is known for offering amazing performance.

