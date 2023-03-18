STUNNING! Oppo Reno8 Pro price crashes massively to 15999 from 52999; nab the offer now (HT Tech)
Oppo's flagship phone Reno8 Pro 5G can be purchased at a very low price on Flipkart today. (Flipkart)
The price of the Oppo Reno8 Pro can be reduced to mere Rs. 15999 from Rs. 52999. (Flipkart)
Flipkart is offering jaw dropping offers on the device. (Flipkart)
From discount to exchange and bank offers, here is how you can reduce the cost of Oppo Reno8 Pro. (HT Tech)
Oppo Reno8 Pro is available at a discount of 13 percent for Rs. 45999 against Rs. 52999 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
For further reduction, you can opt for exchange and get up to Rs. 30000 off. (Oppo)
Flipkart also informed that you can get extra Rs. 3000 off on exchange on select models. (HT Tech)
With the help of the discount and exchange offer the price of Oppo Reno8 Pro can come down to Rs. 15999. (HT Tech)
The Oppo Reno8 Pro runs on Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and is equipped with a 4500mAh battery. (Oppo)
The phone gets a 6.7 inch AMOLED display and houses a triple rear camera setup. (Oppo)