Stunning price cut! Grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 for just Rs. 27999 instead of Rs. 85999
If you’re looking to experience a flagship smartphone without spending much, you need to know about this Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone is the base-level flagship model from last year’s flagship series.
The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra wide camera.
Right now, on Amazon, there is an amazing Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut deal that will let you own the smartphone for peanuts. Here are the details.
The price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB + 128GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 85999.
However, there is a stunning discount of 38 percent on the smartphone. This is a cool Rs. 33000 off on the Samsung device.
After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 52999. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loopholes.
But, you can buy the smartphone even cheaper if you have an old smartphone lying around.
Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 25000 on the product. To get the full value, you will need an expensive smartphone, but no matter which phone you have, you will get some discount.
If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S22 home for just Rs. 27999. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 58000.
The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and is backed by a 3700 mAh battery.