Stunning price cut! Own the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 33999; SAVE Rs. 35901 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 26, 2023
Spend a low amount and own an iPhone 13! Check out this amazon deal to get it at a low price. 

Amazon is offering a huge discount on iPhone 13 which allows you to get it for just Rs.33999.

You get an initial discount of 11 percent on Amazon which allows you to save Rs. 7901. 

With the initial discount the price of iPhone 13 reduces to Rs. 61999 on Amazon. 

Not just this Amazon also offers exchange deals and bank offers which further reduce the price of the smartphone.

With the exchange deal, you get a discount up to Rs. 28000 off on the price of the iPhone 13. 

Do note that the discounted amount on exchange deals depends on the resale value of the old device you trade-in. 

After combining both the offers, the price of the iPhone 13 drops to just Rs. 33999! 

You can also get a flat Rs. 2000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. 

While the e-commerce site also offers no-cost EMI facility to buy iPhone 13. 

The iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. 

