Stunning Samsung Deal! Buy Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for just Rs. 1299 or even lower
Now, you can buy amazing smartphones like Samsung Galaxy A14 at a very low price on E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. (Amazon)
Buy here
The Samsung Galaxy A14 is available on both Flipkart and Amazon with amazing offers enabling a massive price reduction. (Amazon)
The smartphone worth Rs. 18499 can be availed today for under Rs. 1500. (Amazon)
Flipkart is offering a discount of 10 percent on the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. (Amazon)
Read here
With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 18499 is now available for Rs. 16499. (Amazon)
Whereas you can further lower the price of the smartphone through an Exchange offer and get up to Rs. 15200 off on the phone. (Amazon)
If you get the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G by availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to Rs. 1299. (Amazon)
Meanwhile Amazon is also offering discount, exchange and bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. (Amazon)
Similar to Flipkart, the device is available on Amazon at the same discounted rate of Rs. 16499. (Amazon)
While you can further lower the price on Amazon by the exchange offer where you get up to Rs. 15450 off, bring the cost of the phone further down to Rs. 1049. (Samsung)
Check here
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G gets a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Exynos 1330 octa-core chipset. (Amazon)