Succeed in your studies or job! 6 tips to  improve focus and 3 apps that can help

 Facing difficulties in Focusing on your studies or job? Check out these tips and apps to find success.

These 8 tips can help you improve focus.

Identify and counteract distractions like intrusive thoughts, smartphones, social media and excessive noise.

Create a focus-friendly environment with designated technology-free times and quiet workspaces.

Prioritize tasks, establish a structured routine, and set clear, achievable goals to channel focus effectively.

Take breaks to rest and prevent burnout, maintaining focus throughout the day.

Maintain a balanced diet, get enough sleep, and engage in regular physical activity to boost brain functioning and concentration. 

Incorporate mental exercises like 'chunking' information, memory games, or meditation to strengthen concentration and mental agility.

Having said that, you will probably need some help to do so. Here are 3 apps that can help you improve your focus and concentration. 

RescueTime app is used for time tracking with built-in website blocking. It helps in improving focus and boosts productivity.

Freedom app is a productive tool that blocks access to distracting apps and websites in the work hours.

LeechBlock NG app is used for free browser-based website blocking. It is a free tool designed to block "time wasting" sites.

