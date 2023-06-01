Summer is here and if you want a cheap "portable AC", here is one priced under Rs. 1500
Photo Credit: Cupex
This so-called "portable AC", priced under Rs. 1500!
Photo Credit: Cupex
Dubbed as the CUPEX Portable Air Conditioner on Amazon, it will work best if you need a cooling system for a specific area. It has been dubbed as an "AC" on Amazon, in effect, it works like a cooler.
Photo Credit: Cupex
"Portable air conditioners" are designed in a way to make them compact and light enough to lift and fit in a small area.
Photo Credit: Cupex
The best part is that this "portable AC" can work without electricity too! Plus, it just weighs 396g.
Photo Credit: Cupex
The deal on the CUPEX Portable Air Conditioner is huge. The gadget is is priced uwell nder Rs. 1500, while the MRP is Rs. 2499.
Photo Credit: Cupex
It can work as a fan, "portable air conditioner", and humidifier.
Photo Credit: Cupex
Also, there are 4 wind speeds to choose from that are perfect for your living room, bedroom, and office to help you drive away the hot summer.
Photo Credit: Cupex
It actually works with batteries! All you need to do to use this "portable AC" is fill water in it.
Photo Credit: Cupex
Click here
Currently, it is priced at Rs. 1025 with a 59% discount on Amazon.