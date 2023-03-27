Super deal! Save up to 53000 on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G; price crashes to 42999 (HT Tech)
Are you a fan of foldable phones or simply want to try one? (Samsung)
Check here
Buying a foldable phone is a costly affair, until you bag it with some amazing offers. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available on Flipkart with amazing offers. (Flipkart)
You will be able to save upto a massive Rs. 53000 on the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G today. (Flipkart)
Check here
Flipkart has announced a straight 27 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (8GB+128GB). (Flipkart)
With discount, the phone will cost you Rs. 69999 against its market price of Rs. 95999. (Samsung)
The ecommerce platform is also offering bank and exchange offers along with the discount. (Unsplash)
Flipkart is offering an exchange value on old smartphones of up to Rs. 27000. (Samsung)
On combining both the discount and exchange offer, the price of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G can come down to Rs. 42999. (HT Tech)
Read more
For further price reduction, you can opt for bank offers too while making payment. (Flipkart)