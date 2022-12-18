Super deal to grab! Get Google Pixel 6a worth 43999 for just 12499 now on Flipkart (HT Tech)
A jaw dropping deal has been announced on the Google Pixel 6a on Flipkart. (Flipkart)
Flipkart has announced a huge discount and exchange offer on the Google Pixel 6a, with the help of which the price of the device can come down to just Rs. 12499 from its retail price of Rs. 43999. (Flipkart)
The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6a in Charcoal and Chalk color options can be availed for Rs. 12499 today on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
Firstly, Flipkart is offering a discount of 31 percent on the device, after which the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 29999 from Rs. 43999. (Flipkart)
Secondly. if you have an old smartphone in good working condition and you avail the exchange offer, then the price of the Google Pixel 6a can be reduced further by up to Rs. 17500. (HT Tech)
Therefore, with the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Pixel 6a can come down to Rs. 12499. (HT Tech)
Flipkart is offering several bank offers too on the phone. (Flipkart)
Click here
Google Pixel 6a gets a 6.14 inch full HD+ Display, supports a dual rear camera setup (12.2MP+12MP) and a front camera of MP, a 4410mAh battery. The phone runs on Google Tensor Processor. (Flipkart)