SUPER offer on Google Pixel 6a: Get it for just 1999 NOW; price drops from 43999 on Flipkart

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 31, 2023

The Google Pixel 6a (6GB+128GB) worth Rs. 43999 is available at a discount of 34% on Flipkart.

With a discounted rate of Rs. 28999, you can save a flat Rs. 15000 on the Pixel 6a today.

Click here
Photo Credit: Flipkart

You can opt for the exchange offer to get a further off of up to Rs. 27000.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

All you need to do is exchange your old smartphone in a good working condition.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

With the help of the discount and exchange offer, Google Pixel 6a price can come down to just Rs. 1999.

Check here
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Several bank offers are also being offered on the device. Details of the same can be checked by visiting Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

To avail the bank offer you need to have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

You will also have to pay an extra Rs. 69 as secured packaging fee. 

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Powered by Google Tensor chipset, Pixel 6a houses a 4410mAh battery.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

With a 6.14 inch display, the phone also supports dual rear camera setup (12.2MP+12MP) along with a 8MP front camera.

Read more