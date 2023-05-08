Super Sale! Samsung Galaxy A23 price cut from 25490 to less than 10000
Samsung Galaxy A23 has received a big price cut and the exchange deal will make it even more cheaper.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut has been rolled out during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.
Samsung Galaxy A23 can be purchased for under Rs. 10000 with the help of an exchange deal. The sale is on Peach and Blue colours only.
Samsung Galaxy A23, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is available, after the initial discount, at Rs. 18619.
This is a 27 percent discount from its usual price of Rs. 25490.
You could opt for bank offers too on ICICI and Kotak bank credit cards. With the maximum bank offers opted for, the phone can be obtained for as low as Rs. 17619.
Samsung Galaxy A23 cost can be reduced further with the exchange deal. Do know that your old smartphone must be in good working condition or you will not get full value of the deal.
The exchange offer provides a discount of up to Rs. 17650 on the phone.
If you get good value, then you can buy Galaxy A23 for under Rs. 10000.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 50MP quad rear camera setup with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses.