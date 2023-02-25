Super Savings Alert! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut from 74999 to just 13499
Don’t wait for a massive sale to nab the best deal! Here is a golden chance to save huge amounts on the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Wondering how? Just read on.
It already comes as an affordable model of the Galaxy S21 series. Now, with the latest price cut, you will be able to enjoy it at a much cheaper price.
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available with a whopping discount of 53 percent on Flipkart.
With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 74999 can be yours for just Rs. 34999.
To further lower the phone's price, Flipkart offers exchange deals and bank offers that you can take advantage of.
The bank offers that can be availed include 10 percent instant off on PNB Credit Cards with up to Rs. 1000.
Looking for more discounts? Here it is! You can exchange your old phone to get further off of up to Rs. 20000 on the phone.
If you avail maximum discount on the card offers and exchange deal, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can come down to Rs. 13499.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the performance of the Exynos 2100 chipset.
For a rich photography experience, a triple-camera setup of a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, while on the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera.