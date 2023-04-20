Super savings! iPhone 13 price cut to just 30749 from 69900 on Flipkart
You have a great opportunity to nab the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 30749 against its listed price of Rs. 69900.
If are looking for an upgrade from your old smartphone or planning to experience the iPhone for the first time, then this is one of the best deals.
Thanks to this Flipkart deal, it is now possible! You can grab a premium iPhone 13 at a reasonable price.
Flipkart has an exciting deal on the iPhone 13 128GB variant, which is currently available for Rs. 30749 instead of its original price of Rs. 69900.
Curious about how to get this iPhone 13 deal? Here are the full details.
Initially, Flipkart announced a price cut of Rs. 7901, which brings the new price of the iPhone 13 down to just Rs. 61999.
If you're looking to save even more, HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an additional discount of Rs. 2000.
Moreover, Flipkart is currently running an exchange deal where you can get a massive discount of up to Rs. 29250 when you trade in an old working smartphone.
By combining both of these offers, you can bring down the price of the iPhone 13 to as low as Rs. 30749.
The iPhone 13 packs an A15 Bionic chipset and features dual 12MP cameras at the back and better battery life than its predecessor.