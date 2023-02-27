Super savings on iPhone 12! Price falls to 28999 from 59900 in latest Flipkart deal
Apple iPhone 12 is available on Flipkart with a super savings offer today.
With the help of the offers, the iPhone 12 price has fallen to just Rs. 28999 from Rs. 59900.
The 64GB storage variant of iPhone 12 priced at Rs. 59900 is available at a discount of 13 percent for Rs. 51999.
Flipkart is also offering exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 12.
If you opt for the exchange offer, you will be able to further save up to Rs. 23000 on iPhone 12.
With the help of both the discount and exchange offer, the price of the iPhone 12 has fallen to Rs. 28999.
Powered by A14 Bionic chipset, the Apple iPhone 12 gets a 6.1 inch display.
The phone is also equipped with a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary camera, and a front camera of 12MP.
If you were planning to buy an Apple iPhone, the iPhone 12 can be worth consideration today.
To get the phone at discount just visit Flipkart and search for the Apple iPhone 12.