Surprise! Buy Google Pixel 6a for Just 1999 NOW; price falls from 43999
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Buying a premium phone with a budget of just Rs. 2000 sounds impossible.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Buy here
Surprisingly, the Google Pixel 6a (6GB+128GB) can fit the bil today.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The phone worth Rs. 43999 is available at a discount of 31% on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
With a discounted rate of Rs. 29999, you can save a flat Rs. 14000 on the Pixel 6a today.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Read more
Powered by Google Tensor chipset, Pixel 6a houses a 4410mAh battery.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Flipkart also informed that you can get Rs. 1000 extra off on exchange of selected models.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
All you need to do is exchange your old smartphone in a good working condition.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
With the help of the discount and exchange offer, Google Pixel 6a price can come down to just Rs. 1999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Read more
Powered by Google Tensor chipset, Pixel 6a houses a 4410mAh battery.