Surprise! Samsung Galaxy S23 price drops by a whopping 26% in this Flipkart deal; check details now
In this exclusive offer on Flipkart, the price of Samsung Galaxy S23 has reached an all-time low. Know how to avail of this deal.
The Galaxy S23 is currently one of the best smartphones you can buy under Rs. 70000 after the massive price drop.
Galaxy S23 offers a great battery life, has an amazingly fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and does not suffer from heating issues.
For photography, it packs 50MP primary camera coupled with 10MP and 12MP secondary cameras. In front, it gets a 12MP selfie camera.
Samsung Galaxy S23 can now be purchased on Flipkart for just Rs. 65999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
This price reflects a significant 26 percent discount compared to its previous price of Rs. 89999.
Additionally, customers have the opportunity to take advantage of bank offers while purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S23.
The Flipkart Axis Bank card holders can avail extra 5% cashback on this deal.
However, it must be noted that this amazingly low price is available exclusively on the Phantom Black colour variant of the Galaxy S23.
This implies that the price of the Galaxy S23 may vary if you desire a different colour option.