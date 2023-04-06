Surreal deal! iPhone 12 price crashes to 21999 from 59900 on Flipkart
Premium smartphones are now available at discounted prices. With this, you have got an affordable deal on an iPhone 12.
Flipkart is currently offering a tempting deal on the iPhone 12, making it more affordable than ever before!
Originally priced at Rs. 59900, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 21999, thanks to Flipkart's offer.
Initially, there is a flat discount of Rs. 5901, bringing the iPhone 12's price down to Rs. 53999.
But wait, there's more! Thanks to the bank offer and exchange deal! HDFC Bank Credit Cardholders can receive an additional discount of Rs. 2000.
By combining all of these discounts and exchange deals, you can purchase the iPhone 12 for a mere Rs. 21999.
However, please note that the price may vary depending on the smartphone you intend to exchange.
At this low price, you can enjoy the iPhone 12's cutting-edge features, including 5G connectivity.
The iPhone 12 packs an A14 Bionic chipset, and a dual 12MP camera, among others.