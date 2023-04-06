Surreal deal! iPhone 12 price crashes to 21999 from 59900 on Flipkart

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 06, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Premium smartphones are now available at discounted prices. With this, you have got an affordable deal on an iPhone 12.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Flipkart is currently offering a tempting deal on the iPhone 12, making it more affordable than ever before! 

Buy here
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Originally priced at Rs. 59900, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 21999, thanks to Flipkart's offer.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Initially, there is a flat discount of Rs. 5901, bringing the iPhone 12's price down to Rs. 53999. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

But wait, there's more! Thanks to the bank offer and exchange deal! HDFC Bank Credit Cardholders can receive an additional discount of Rs. 2000.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Unsplash

By combining all of these discounts and exchange deals, you can purchase the iPhone 12 for a mere Rs. 21999. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

However, please note that the price may vary depending on the smartphone you intend to exchange.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

At this low price, you can enjoy the iPhone 12's cutting-edge features, including 5G connectivity.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The iPhone 12 packs an A14 Bionic chipset, and a dual 12MP camera, among others. 

Check More