Surreal deal! iPhone 13 price cut by 15% on Flipkart; check deal details
Flipkart has an amazing offer live on the iPhone 13 and it can be yours at a very affordable price. Know why this deal is perfect for you.
In such a case, buying an iPhone that was launched a couple of years ago makes for the best decision that will bring the latest and upgraded features at a reasonable price.
To help you land the best deal, here are all the details on the latest iPhone 13 on Flipkart.
The full price of the iPhone 13 128GB variant is Rs. 69900 as per Flipkart listing.
On this, Flipkart is offering a 15% discount - you can get a flat Rs. 10901 discount on the iPhone 13.
After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 58999 without taking any exchange deal, bank offers or anything else.
However, you can reduce the price of the iPhone 13 even further.
You can get up to Rs. 750 on an SBI credit card, 5 percent cashback on a Flipkart Axis card, Rs. 250 off on an SBI credit card transaction.
Flipkart also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 30000. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, the discount may vary with the model, condition, and brand of the smartphone.