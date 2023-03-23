Surreal deal! iPhone 13 price cut to just 29999 against 69900, nab it THIS way
Looking for an iPhone deal? Well, look no further! iPhone 13 price cut is available on Flipkart. Here’s how to nab iPhone 13 at the lowest price. (HT Tech)
The latest report by Counterpoint Research using its Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker revealed that iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone of 2022! (Pexels)
After the launch of the flagship iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 13 is still making sense for many buyers. (Pexels)
The reason is simple! The iPhone 13 packs most of the iPhone premium features and it is much more affordable than the hefty price of the iPhone 14 at Rs. 79900. (Unsplash)
And now, it has gone even cheaper! For those who are looking for an upgrade from their old smartphone or planning to experience the iPhone for the first time, then this is the best deal to opt for. (Pexels)
Flipkart is offering the iPhone 13 128GB variant at Rs. 29999 against an MRP of Rs. 69900. Wondering how? Here’s the whole deal for you. (HT Tech)
Initially, Flipkart announced a price cut of Rs. 7901, which brings the new price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 61999. (Pexels)
If you're looking to reduce the cost of the iPhone 13 even more, then HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra discount of Rs. 2000. (HT Tech)
Additionally, Flipkart is currently offering an exchange deal of massive up to Rs. 30000 when you trade in a working smartphone. (Unsplash)
By combining both offers, you can bring down the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs. 29999. (Pexels)
However, please keep in mind that the maximum discount you can get may vary depending on the make, model, and condition of the smartphone you trade in. (Unsplash)