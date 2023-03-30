Surreal! Oppo Reno8 T price cut ahead of Flipkart Bachat sale; grab it under 20000 against 38999
Looking for a new stylish camera-centric smartphone at an affordable price? The Oppo Reno8 T just witnessed a surreal price cut on Flipkart!
Flipkart is all set to begin the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale tomorrow to offer some exclusive deals.
However, without any sale, you already have a chance to nab Oppo Reno8 T 5G at an affordable price.
The Oppo Reno8 T 5G is priced at an MRP of Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
However, Flipkart is currently offering it at a discounted price of Rs. 29999, which is a flat 23 percent off.
In addition to this, there are several bank offers available that can help you purchase the Oppo Reno8 T at a more affordable price.
With select bank offers, you can enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 4000.
This brings the price of the Oppo Reno8 T down to Rs. 25999. To sweeten the deal, there is also an exchange offer available.
Flipkart is also offering an unimaginably massive up to Rs. 29000 discount if you exchange your old smartphone in the deal.
Of course, it is almost impossible to nab the full discount via this exchange deal. But it will surely reduce a hefty cost and let you buy Oppo Reno8 T for under Rs. 20000 after bank offers and exchange deals.