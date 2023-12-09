Swedish Astronaut heaps praise on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, says waiting for Gaganyaan
Photo Credit: ISRO
It’s been a while since ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission was declared a historic success, but it is still making headlines and is being praised by people around the world.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Talking about Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover, Swedish astronaut Christer Fuglesang praised the Chandrayaan-3 mission in its entirety.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Fuglesang also said that he is now waiting for for the next ISRO mission and said, “I guess I'm mainly expecting now to see the Gaganyaan flight with the Indian astronauts on the Indian rocket and Indian capsule.”
Photo Credit: ISRO
In an interview with ANI, he highlighted the global admiration for the remarkable landing of the Vikram lander and Pragyan Rover on the moon's South Pole.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission marked India's historic achievement as the first country to successfully land a module on the moon's South Pole on August 23.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Fuglesang emphasized the potential for collaboration between Sweden and India in the space sector, mentioning the Swedish Space Corporation's focus on sustainable space use.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Fuglesang expressed optimism about the collaboration between India and Sweden, citing the establishment of an Indian-Swedish Space Centre of Excellence.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
India and Sweden have a longstanding partnership in space technology, facilitated by a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 1986.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Fuglesang is an astronaut and professor. He participated in celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Sweden.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
During his visit to India, Fuglesang will meet with ISRO and its IN-SPACE team to discuss space programs and share expertise.