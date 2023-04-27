Sweet deal! Get latest Samsung Galaxy A34 5G for under 20000 on Flipkart THIS way
Looking for the latest phone? This Samsung Galaxy A34 5G deal is one of the best options for you. Know how much the device will really cost you? Read on.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 price for the 8GB RAM and 128GB base model comes at Rs. 35499 based on Flipkart's price listing.
Thanks to the Flipkart deal, you can find it for Rs. 30999 right now.
You have the opportunity to save more with Flipkart's card offers from ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards, which can provide an additional Rs. 3000 off.
This means you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A34 for just Rs. 27999 with this deal.
To make the deal even more exciting, you can exchange your old smartphone for a discount of up to Rs. 26250.
However, the value of the exchange offer depends on the age and condition of your old phone, so you may not receive the full offer value.
Nevertheless, with the exchange deal and bank offers, you can bring the price of the Galaxy A34 below Rs. 20000.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ super AMOLED 120Hz display.
For photography, the Galaxy A34 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.