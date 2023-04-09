Sweet deal! Samsung Galaxy A34 5G price falls from 30999 to under 20000 on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy A34 price has plunged during the obgoing Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. How much will the device cost you? Read on.
Samsung Galaxy A34, a new addition to the Samsung A-series, has an impressive deal on it for you.
Samsung Galaxy A34 price for the 8GB RAM and 128GB base model, before discount, is Rs. 30999.
However, you can get an additional Rs. 3000 off on ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards to save more.
That means, you can get it for just Rs. 27999 with card offers from Flipkart during the sale.
The deal gets exciting when you consider exchanging your old smartphone which can offer up to Rs. 29000 discount.
But there’s a catch! You may not get full offer value in the exchange deal. It depends on condition and age of your old phone.
However, exchange deal and bank offers can help you reduce the price below Rs. 20000.
What does Galaxy A34 have to offer?
The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging.
The Galaxy A34 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
For photography, it has a triple-camera setup on the back headlined by a 48MP primary sensor coupled with an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.