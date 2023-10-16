Sweet Samsung Galaxy M32 deal! Phone price cut to just Rs. 1549 from Rs. 16999 (HT Tech)
Get the Samsung Galaxy M32 worth Rs.16999 in this delightful deal for only Rs.1549. Here are the Samsung Galaxy M32 price cut details in brief. (Samsung)
A jaw dropping deal has just been announced on the Samsung Galaxy M32 on Amazon which includes both a flat discount as well as an exchange offer. (Samsung)
Amazon is offering a flat discount of 21 percent on the device, after which the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 13499 from Rs. 16999. (Samsung)
But that’s not even the bulk of the deal. If you want to save some serious money on the smartphone, you have to take advantage of the exchange offer, which can get you a maximum discount of Rs. 11950. (HT Tech)
All you need to do is to exchange an existing device that is still in working condition. The ultimate value for exchange will depend on the valuation of the device by Amazon. To get the full value, you will require an expensive smartphone. (HT Tech)
But if you can manage to get the full Rs. 11950 from the offer, you will only need to pay Rs. 1549! This way your total savings come to Rs. 15450. (HT Tech)
The Samsung Galaxy M32 sports a quad rear camera setup of 50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP. On the front, it carries a 20MP selfie camera.
The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. (Samsung)
The smartphone also gets a massive 6000 mAh battery. (Samsung)
