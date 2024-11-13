Swiggy’s successful IPO has created around 500 ‘crorepatis’ in the company
Based on a GadgetTimes report, these employees are set to benefit the most:
Sriharsha Majety - Co-founder and Group CEO
Amitesh Jha - CEO Instamart
Rohit Kapoor - CEO Food Marketplace
Rahul Bothra - CFO
Madhusudhan Rao - CTO
Girish Menon - Chief Human Resources Officer
Phani Kishan - Co-founder
Nandan Reddy - Co-founder
Ashwath Swaminathan - Ex-Chief Growth And Marketing Officer