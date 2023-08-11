Take the IELTS exam if you want to move abroad; Check out these 5 apps

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 11, 2023
The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the exam for those who wish to work, study or migrate to a country where English is the native language. 

This includes countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and USA. The ability to listen, read, write, and speak in English is assessed during the test. This test is graded on a scale of 1-9. 

IELTS is jointly owned by the British Council; IDP IELTS; and Cambridge University Press & Assessment. So, if you are planning to give IELTS exam, these 5 apps might help you prepare for this exam thoroughly.

Udemy: It provides various courses, study materials, and guidance for IELTS.  It covers all sections of the IELTS Academic test including Writing (Task 1 and Task 2), Speaking, Listening, and Reading.

IELTS Prep App by British Council: This is an official app from the British Council to prepare for IELTS.

It offers practice tests, interactive exercises, tips, and sample answers for all four sections of the IELTS exam. 

English Radio: It is an application that provides Speaking and Listening lessons for English language proficiency tests like IELTS. 

This app includes a good collection of radio programs from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and others.

Vocab 24:  It offers newspaper editorial analyses, word meanings, daily new words, practice tests, vocab booster games, quizzes, videos, idioms and phrases, and many other services for IELTS.

 IELTS Test PRO:  It offers students unlimited access to its practice tests and sample answers for reference and preparation. 

