TCS iON unveils a 15-Day digital certification program; give your skills a boost
For career preparation and growth, TCS iON Career Edge has announced a 15-Day digital certification program.
The course will focus on major employee skills like communication, collaboration, business etiquette, financial and digital literacy, and more.
The 15-day course will cover 14 modules that will have topics like communication, soft skills development, career guidance, corporate interviews, IT skills, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more.
During the course, students will learn about Behavioural skills to build workplace camaraderie.
Presentation and communication skills to create an impact
Create effective resumes that give strong profile visibility and business etiquette appropriate in a corporate setting
Fundamentals of Accounting and IT and concept of Artificial Intelligence
There are no eligibility criteria, all undergraduates, graduates, postgraduates, and freshers can apply for this online course.