Teachers' Day Special: Check out  Questt, a learning app on Google Play

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Sep 05, 2023
Nowadays, many students prefer hybrid learning. If you are among them, then you need to know about  Questt, a learning app available on Google Play. On Teachers' Day today, here is a brief note about the Questt app.

Co-founded in December 2020 by seasoned entrepreneurs and experts in building tech-enabled businesses - Akhil Singh, Rohit Pandey, and Mohsin, Questt is a Gurugram-based homework and assessment platform.

Questt tracks users' learning progress on a daily basis.

The platform offers solutions for teachers such as a question bank for assigning homework and insights and analytics to distinguish right and wrong answers.

It also provides solutions for students such as gamified homework, practice assigned tasks, and feedback on homework performances.

Questt aims to help students excel in their learning journey by mastering concepts one step at a time.

Questt has over one million downloads on Google Play. The app was featured in Google Play’s Best of Play 2022 list and was the winner in the ‘Best App’ category.  

