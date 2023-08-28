Tech at Reliance AGM 2023: What Mukesh Ambani revealed
Photo Credit: RIL AGM
Today, Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani unveiled the new technological initiatives taken by his companies. The announcement included the introduction of Jio True5G, Jio AirFiber, and more.
Photo Credit: REUTERS
At the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed the gathering and spoke about the company's accomplishments and future technology related plans.
Photo Credit: Reliance Jio
Mukesh Ambani described the company as “New Reliance”, a futuristic entity that will be driven by new-age technology and advancements including artificial intelligence.
Photo Credit: RIL AGM
Check out what Reliance has planned for the upcoming financial years and how the new technological innovation will empower all concerned.
Photo Credit: PTI
Jio True5G: The announcement includes the introduction of Jio True5G, which will empower Indian enterprises, small businesses, and technology start-ups to tune into the digital landscape.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The Jio True5G is a combination of the company’s 5G network, edge computing and Jio’s other partnered applications. This will enable customers to create various business solutions.
Photo Credit: REUTERS
Jio AirFibre: Jio’s AirFibre is set to make its debut on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 19th. It aims to contribute towards smart home services to its users.
Photo Credit: Jio
He said, “JioAirFiber uses our pan-India 5G network and advanced wireless technologies to bypass the need for last-mile fibre”.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said, “Our extensive Jio Fiber service already serves 10+ million customers, with thousands getting connected each month. With Jio AirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to 200+ million homes and other premises.”
Photo Credit: Pixabay
On his part, Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio chief, said, “JioAirFiber is an aspirational service that will touch the lives of every Indian, becoming an integral part of every Indian household."
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Jio Bharat: Jio focuses on eliminating the digital divide by introducing 4G-enabled phones at the lowest price. Users can make UPI payments, stream videos, have access to Jio apps, and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
AI to all: Jio aims to deliver India-specific AI models and solutions. The company plans to develop 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity in cloud and edge locations.