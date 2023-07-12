Tech Neck: 4 apps that provide practical ways to fix the pain caused by gadget addiction
What is tech neck?
Have you ever noticed a sudden pain in the back of your neck when you get off work after a straight 4 or 5 hours of time spend on your gadgets? If yes, then you have a 'tech neck'.
What are the causes of tech neck?
Sitting in a bad posture for hours can cause tech neck. For example, if you are in the habit of leaning forward and hunching over devices, especially phones and laptops.
What are the symptoms of tech neck?
Neck pain, back pain, headaches, and stiff neck are some of the common symptoms.
How to fix tech neck?
Stretching and exercising every hour can help you treat neck pain. In addition, improving body and sitting posture may reduce pain.
What can treat tech neck?
You can do twists and neck tilts, use weights to strengthen your back muscles, or you can do shoulder stretches or rolls. If you need help, then here are 5 apps that will look to guide you to a pain-free co-existence with gadgets.
Posture Minder app
It that notifies you to fix your posture or to take breaks between work. You can customize the timing of the notification. Remember, not to ignore the notification as it is in your ineterest to do so.
Posture app
It uses the smartphone’s gravity sensor to identify incorrect phone handling and displays visual cues for proper holding
Simply Align app
It offers quick exercise to treat body pain that occurs due to bad posture. Additionally, it constantly reminds you to fix your posture.
Nekoze app
This is specifically for Macs as it utilizes the camera to analyze the user's posture and sends alerts to straighten posture.