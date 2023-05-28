TECNO CAMON 20 series launched! Price starts at Rs. 14,999
The CAMON 20 series brings spectacular low-light photography and an impressive video stabilisation experience
The new series includes 3 smartphones - CAMON 20, CAMON 20 Pro and CAMON 20 Premier 5G. CAMON 20 Premier 5G will be launched in India at the end of June.
CAMON 20 (16GB RAM | 256 ROM) is priced at Rs. 14,999, CAMON 20 Pro (16GB RAM | 128GB Internal Storage) is priced at Rs. 19,999 and CAMON 20 Pro (16GB RAM | 256GB Internal Storage) is priced at Rs. 21,999.
TECNO has unveiled the CAMON 20 series that is focussed on photography. Company says that it is for, "...Zillenials who are enthusiastic to experience disruptive camera capabilities."
CAMON 20 Premier 5G brings special focus on portrait video and night photography experiences through its Combination of Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology with 50MP RGBW Pro sensor and proprietary AI algorithms.
“With the CAMON 20 series, we present a solution for those seeking exceptional night photography capabilities, delivering sharper and more detailed pictures in any lighting situation," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India.
CAMON 20 packs a 6.67” FHD+ big AMOLED dot-in display with a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut for sharp colors on screen.
CAMON 20 offers a premium in-display fingerprint sensor that gives 99.8% recognition accuracy and 0.35 sec faster unlock
The smartphone packs the MediaTek's new Dimensity 8050 processor.
CAMON 20 series features Li-Polymer 5000mAh Battery coupled with up to 45W flash Charger that lasts an entire day