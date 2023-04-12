TECNO PHANTOM V Fold, with 7.8-inch display, launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

The Tecno PHANTOM V Fold smartphone has been launched in India. What’s special? Know all about the latest foldable from Tecno. Know its price, specifications and offers. 

The Tecno Phantom V Fold boasts a larger 7.85-inch 2K+ LTPO main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

Tecno claims that the device hinge has gone through a testing of 200000+ fold /unfold movements.

It features a 6.42-inch AMOLED cover display when it is closed with a resolution of 1080x2550 and it also has a refresh rate of 120Hz. 

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset coupled with a massive 21GB RAM (12GB LPDDR5x + 9GB virtual RAM) via Memory Fusion 2.1 Technology and up to 512GB internal storage.

For photography, the Tecno Phantom V Fold features a 5-lens camera system with a 50MP main camera coupled with another 50MP 2x zoom camera, and a 13MP ultrawide camera positioned at the back. 

Meanwhile, there are two selfie cameras with 32MP on the front screen and 16MP on the inside. 

Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. 

TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 5G has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 88888 in India.

However, as an early bird offer, you can nab it at Rs. 77777 for limited Stock starting from April 12. 

Moreover, you can get some freebies such as a free trolley bag worth Rs. 5000 for a limited stock as a pre-booking offer.

