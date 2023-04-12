TECNO PHANTOM V Fold, with 7.8-inch display, launched in India: Check price, specs, offers
Photo Credit: TECNO
The Tecno PHANTOM V Fold smartphone has been launched in India. What’s special? Know all about the latest foldable from Tecno. Know its price, specifications and offers.
Photo Credit: TECNO
Product Page
The Tecno Phantom V Fold boasts a larger 7.85-inch 2K+ LTPO main display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Photo Credit: TECNO
Tecno claims that the device hinge has gone through a testing of 200000+ fold /unfold movements.
Photo Credit: TECNO
It features a 6.42-inch AMOLED cover display when it is closed with a resolution of 1080x2550 and it also has a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Photo Credit: TECNO
It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset coupled with a massive 21GB RAM (12GB LPDDR5x + 9GB virtual RAM) via Memory Fusion 2.1 Technology and up to 512GB internal storage.
Photo Credit: TECNO
For photography, the Tecno Phantom V Fold features a 5-lens camera system with a 50MP main camera coupled with another 50MP 2x zoom camera, and a 13MP ultrawide camera positioned at the back.
Photo Credit: TECNO
Meanwhile, there are two selfie cameras with 32MP on the front screen and 16MP on the inside.
Photo Credit: TECNO
Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.
Photo Credit: TECNO
TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 5G has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 88888 in India.
Photo Credit: TECNO
However, as an early bird offer, you can nab it at Rs. 77777 for limited Stock starting from April 12.
Photo Credit: TECNO
Check More
Moreover, you can get some freebies such as a free trolley bag worth Rs. 5000 for a limited stock as a pre-booking offer.