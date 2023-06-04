Terrifyingly strong geomagnetic storms hit the Earth; here are 5

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 04, 2023
Photo Credit: NASA

The Sun has been horrifyingly active over the last few months and it has been sparking massive geomagnetic storms on Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

 “There have been five significant geomagnetic storms in calendar year 2023 that resulted in marked increases in the amount of infrared radiation (heat) in Earth's thermosphere," says SpaceWeather. Here is when they peaked:

Photo Credit: NASA

January 15th, 2023.

Photo Credit: NASA

 February 16th, 2023.

Photo Credit: NASA

February 27th, 2023.

Photo Credit: NASA

March 24th, 2023.

Photo Credit: NASA

April 24th, 2023.

Photo Credit: NASA

While these have been some of the strongest geomagnetic storms to hit Earth in recent years, there is no guarantee that worse ones will not come soon.

Photo Credit: NASA

The Sun is reaching the most volatile phase of its 11-year cycle and things are expected to get worse.

Photo Credit: NASA

Notably, geomagnetic storms can destroy the power grid on Earth, communications technology like the Internet or even mobile phones.

Photo Credit: NASA

In fact, just yesterday, reports indicated that satellites are under threat from the  latest onslaught by the Sun.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The frequent extra strong solar storms have extended Earth's atmosphere outwards due to the extra heat and this has spelled danger for low-orbit satellites.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The heated up air will be more prone to drag and can push around the satellites and move them 10s of kilometers away from their designated anchored area.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

This may cause satellites to be dragged down towards Earth.  

Click here