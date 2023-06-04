Terrifyingly strong geomagnetic storms hit the Earth; here are 5
The Sun has been horrifyingly active over the last few months and it has been sparking massive geomagnetic storms on Earth.
“There have been five significant geomagnetic storms in calendar year 2023 that resulted in marked increases in the amount of infrared radiation (heat) in Earth's thermosphere," says SpaceWeather. Here is when they peaked:
January 15th, 2023.
February 16th, 2023.
February 27th, 2023.
March 24th, 2023.
April 24th, 2023.
While these have been some of the strongest geomagnetic storms to hit Earth in recent years, there is no guarantee that worse ones will not come soon.
The Sun is reaching the most volatile phase of its 11-year cycle and things are expected to get worse.
Notably, geomagnetic storms can destroy the power grid on Earth, communications technology like the Internet or even mobile phones.
In fact, just yesterday, reports indicated that satellites are under threat from the latest onslaught by the Sun.
The frequent extra strong solar storms have extended Earth's atmosphere outwards due to the extra heat and this has spelled danger for low-orbit satellites.
The heated up air will be more prone to drag and can push around the satellites and move them 10s of kilometers away from their designated anchored area.
This may cause satellites to be dragged down towards Earth.