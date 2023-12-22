The 5 best free Android games: Genshin Impact, Brawl Stars, Call of Duty: Mobile, more
Photo Credit: Honkai Star Rail
Check out the 5 best free Android games you can play right now. The list includes Genshin Impact, Brawl Stars, Call of Duty: Mobile, and more
Photo Credit: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact - It is an open-world action RPG set in a fantasy world with elemental powers and interesting characters.
Photo Credit: Genshin Impact
Developed by miHoYo, Genshin Impact takes place in the fantasy world of Teyvat, home to seven nations, each of which is tied to a different element and ruled by a different god.
Photo Credit: Brawl Stars
Brawl Stars - It is a multiplayer online battle arena-themed game developed and published by Supercell.
Photo Credit: Brawl Stars
The video game features a variety of game modes, each with a distinctive objective and unique characters with different abilities.
Photo Credit: Call of Duty: Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile - It is a free-to-play first-person shooter video game developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Activision.
Photo Credit: Call of Duty: Mobile
The game has several multiplayer modes such as Team Deathmatch, Frontline, Domination, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy and Kill Confirmed.
Photo Credit: Asphalt 9 Legends
Asphalt 9: Legends - It is the 15th major racing game in the series developed by Gameloft Barcelona and published by Gameloft.
Photo Credit: Honkai: Star Rail
Honkai: Star Rail - It is a turn-based RPG video game with elements of open-world and dungeon exploration present.