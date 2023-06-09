5 Data analytics skills to become a pro and apps to polish your skills.
Want to become a pro in Data analytics? Here are 5 skills you need to learn that will make sure you get the job of your dreams and a great salary.
MATLAB:
It is a programming and numeric computing platform used to analyze data, develop algorithms, and create models. The app that can help you learn MATLAB is Mathworks.
R programming:
It is an integrated programming language widely used to analyze statistical information and graphical representation. Learn R programming through Data Camp app.
Database Knowledge :
It refers to a solid understanding of databases including SQL & NoSQL. It enables the user to efficiently store, manipulate and retrieve data. Students can learn SQL with SQL Practice Pro app.
Mathematical Knowledge :
Strong mathematical concepts like statistics, probability theory, and linear algebra are essential to become a good data analyst. Microsoft Math Solver is a reliable app to learn Mathematical Knowledge.
Data Visualisation: It is the representation of data with the help of common graphics such as Charts, infographics, plots, animations, informative dashboards. These can very helpful in making in making informed business decisions. Zoho Analytics app can be really help to learn Data Visualisation.