These 5 Engineering courses at ISRO will land your dream job; check these 5 apps too
ISRO is known for its pioneering work in space research and technology and jobs there are very much in demand. Leaders at ISRO often look for highly skilled and motivated individuals to join their team.
To increase your chances of getting a job at ISRO, you should pursue an engineering course that aligns with their research and development needs. Here are some recommended engineering courses and some apps to guide you:
Aerospace Engineering: This field is directly related to the design, development, and testing of spacecraft, rockets, and satellites.
AutoCAD app is useful for Aerospace engineers
Mechanical Engineering: Mechanical engineers can be involved in designing and manufacturing components of launch vehicles, satellites, and other spacecraft systems.
3D engineering Animation app is used by Mechanical engineers.
Electronics and Communication Engineering: Electronics and communication engineers contribute to the design and development of communication systems, onboard electronics, and control systems for ISRO's spacecraft.
EveryCircuit App is one of the most useful apps for Electronics engineers.
Materials Science and Engineering: Materials engineers are involved in selecting and developing materials for spacecraft components, ensuring they can withstand the harsh conditions of space.
The Matweb app is mostly used by Material science engineers to know about data of various materials.
Electrical Engineering: Electrical engineers are essential for designing and implementing power systems and electrical components used in satellites and launch vehicles.
MATLABmobile app comes in handy for Electrical engineers.