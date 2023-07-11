These 9 Microsoft courses on Coursera will turn you into a cybersecurity pro

Jul 11, 2023
Coursera in partnership with Microsoft is offering professional certificate courses on cybersecurity. Tap to check the details

1. The course is named Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate, which is available on the Coursera platform. 

2. Learners will be able to learn about cybersecurity concepts and how they apply to a business environment through videos, assessments, and hands-on activities.

3. During the certification, you can learn about threat mitigation strategies from an enterprise perspective, apply effective cybersecurity policy measures within an Azure environment.

4. You can also practice tools like MS defender, Azure, Active Directory, and more.

5. In this series of 9 courses, each learner can apply what they've learned by working on a final project that creates real-life cybersecurity situations.

6. Learners will also create their own cybersecurity proposal for the creation and protection of a business network and infrastructure as their final project for course completion. 

After completion, you will get an employer-recognized certificate from Microsoft.

