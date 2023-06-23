These AI images from Midjourney showcase Adipurush in an alternate universe
Adipurush has faced some criticism for its VFX. Digital artist Sahid shared a series of AI-generated photos from Midjourney reimagining characters from the Adipurush movie.
This is how he reimagined Rama.
And this is his version of Laxman.
Hanuman looks majestic in this AI-generated avatar.
This image of Sita does not even look AI-generated.
And finally, a Raavan with his head in a single row
Here is one iteration of Raavan, with just a single head.
What do you think about it?
Did AI do a better job at creating Adipurush characters?