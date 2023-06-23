These AI images from Midjourney showcase Adipurush in an alternate universe

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 23, 2023
Photo Credit: Sahid

Adipurush has faced some criticism for its VFX. Digital artist Sahid shared a series of AI-generated photos from Midjourney reimagining characters from the Adipurush movie. 

Photo Credit: Sahid

This is how he reimagined Rama. 

Photo Credit: Sahid

And this is his version of Laxman. 

Photo Credit: Sahid

Hanuman looks majestic in this AI-generated avatar.

Photo Credit: Sahid

This image of Sita does not even look AI-generated.

Photo Credit: Sahid

And finally, a Raavan with his head in a single row

Photo Credit: Sahid

Here is one iteration of Raavan, with just a single head.

Photo Credit: Sahid

What do you think about it?

Photo Credit: Sahid

Did AI do a better job at creating Adipurush characters?

Click here