These terrifying Google Play Store apps can steal money from your phone! Check list and DELETE
As many as 19 dangerous Google Play Store apps have been found that can be fatal for your mobile phone! You must check list and immediately delete them from your phone.
Cybercriminals are always looking for ways to steal money, photos, videos, and other data from innocent smartphone users.
A report by MalwareFox states, "Over the last decade, Android has become a soft target for cyber attackers to carry out illicit activities.” Notably, Android phones run on Google Play Store apps.
The report further mentioned “It is easy for cybercriminals to infiltrate an Android device using malicious apps. The malware programs like Trojans, Adware, Spyware, Keyloggers, and more."
Now, it has warned users of 19 apps found on Google Play Store that they need to delete in order to keep their money and personal details safe.
Here is the list of the 19 dangerous Google Play apps that Android users must be alert about and delete immediately.
Apps having Harly Trojan: Fare Gamehub and Box, Hope Camera-Picture Record, Same Launcher and Live Wallpaper, Amazing Wallpaper, Cool Emoji Editor and Sticker
Apps having Joker Spyware: Simple Note Scanner, Universal PDF Scanner, Private Messenger, Premium SMS, Blood Pressure Checker, Cool Keyboard, Paint Art, Color Message
Apps having Autolycos Malware: Vlog Star Video Editor, Creative 3D Launcher, Wow Beauty Camera, Gif Emoji Keyboard, Instant Heart Rate Anytime, and Delicate Messenger.
It is very alarming that most of these apps are available on Google Play Store. What you can do, before you download any app, is to verify it as much as possible.